NERC slashes Band ‘A’ electricity tariff to N206.80 /Kwh

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved a downward review of electricity tariff for Band ‘A’ customers from N225/kWh to N206.80/kwh.

Under the approved review, Band ‘A’ customers who were previously charged N225/Kwh are now to pay N206.80/kwh.

The band’s customers are those who enjoy a daily supply of a minimum of 20 hours.

The review of the tariff was announced in Abuja on Monday by a notice issued by the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The notice read, ’’ We are pleased to share with you the revised tariff for our Band ‘A’ feeders, which will decrease from N225/kwh to N206.80 effective May 6.

“We assure customers on our Band ‘A’ feeders of continued availability of electricity supply for 20-24 hours daily.

“Please note that the tariffs for Band B, C D and E remain unaffected. ‘’(NAN)

By Constance Athekame