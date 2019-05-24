NERC issues meter installation permits to Eko, Kaduna DisCo’s MAPs

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued permits to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company(KDEDC) and Eko Electricity Distribution Company(EKEDC)

Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), in accordance with section 4(3) of the MAP regulations NERC- R-112 of 2018.

Dr Usman Arabi, General Manager, Public Affairs of NERC in a statement on Thursday said the MAPs were successful in the procurements conducted by Kaduna and Eko DisCos.

Arabi said section 4(3) of the MAP regulation 2018 required all electricity distribution licensees to engage MAPs that would assist, as investors, in closing the metering gap and thus eliminate the practice of of estimated billing in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to him, Kaduna DisCo has appointed Crest Hill Engineering Ltd, Holley Metering Ltd, Integrated power Nigeria Ltd and Mojec International Ltd to supply meters in its coverage areas.

He said Eko DisCo had also appointed Armese Consulting Ltd, Bendoricks Integrated Ltd, CIG Metering Assets Nigeria Limited, Gospel DigitalTechnology, Integrated Resources Limited, Mojec International Ltd and Turbo Energy Ltd to provide meters within its franchise under MAP.

Arabi explained that the commission had directed that the rollout of meters would commence not later than May 1.

“Customers of these Disco’s should expect from the commencement of rollout date for meters to be installed in their premises within 10 working days of making payment to MAPs in accordance with section 18 (3) of the MAP regulations 2018.

“MAPs shall charge an upfront amount of N36,991.50 for single phase meters and N67,055.85 for three phase meters.

” These costs of meters are inclusive of supply, installation, maintenance and replacement of meters over its technical life.”

The NERC spokesperson said the commission shall monitor closely the rollout plan of distribution licensees and overall compliance with the regulations and various service agreements by the MAP and electricity distribution licensees (NAN).