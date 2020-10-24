NERC chairman wants cybersecurity in tertiary institution curriculum

Prof. James Momoh, the Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called for inclusion of cybersecurity in the academic curriculum of tertiary institutions.

Mr Michael Faloseyi, the Assistant General Manager, Government, External and Industry Relations of NERC made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Momoh was quoted as making the call this while speaking at the International Legislative Stakeholders Conference in Abuja.

He also canvassed for institutional and legal frameworks to prevent cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure.

Momoh, who was recently inducted as a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering made this remark as a panellist at the International Legislative Stakeholders Conference.

The conference had the theme: Digital Technology and Cybersecurity.

He said that cyber-physical system was networks of interconnected computers used to run critical and sensitive infrastructure and services like banking, hospitals, aviation, and electricity supply, among others.

He, therefore, reiterated on the need for appropriate policy, regulatory and legal frameworks to forestall an attack on the cyber-physical systems in Nigeria,

“Which could be devastating on the economy and security architecture,” he said.

Momoh said: “There is the need for an institution and legal framework in place so that cyber activists and potential attackers will recognise this so as to protect our critical infrastructure.” (NAN)