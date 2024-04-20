NERC Approves 12 Additional Band A Feeders for Kaduna Electric 

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved 12 additional Band A feeders for Kaduna Electric. By this approval, customers on the newly approved feeders shall enjoy a minimum of 20 hours power supply.

One 11kV feeder and 12 33kV feeders were approved. Kaduna Electric’s Band A feeder count has now risen from 25 to 37. Since April 1st, all Band A feeders across Kaduna Electric’s franchise in Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi have been enjoying a minimum of 20 hours power supply daily.

In an Order issued April 19, 2024, NERC said “”the Commission has reviewed and considered KAEDC’s request for additional feeders to be classified as Band A. Accordingly, the Commission hereby approves additional One (1) Nos of 11kV and Eleven (11) Nos of 33kV feeders provided in schedules 1 and 2 below to have met the minimum service requirements and be reclassified as Band A Feeders”.

The newly approved Band A feeders include; 11kV Commercial feeder in Kaduna, 33KV Fadama 1 and Fadama 2 feeders in Birnin Kebbi. Other approved 33kV feeders in Kaduna are; 33KV Abakpa, 33KV NAF, 33KV Doka and 33KV Water Works which all radiate from Mando transmission station. 33KV Mogadishu located at Power Station in Kaduna was also approved.

Also approved for upgrading to Band A include 33KV Aviation and 33KV PZ feeders in Zaria, 33KV Narayi in Kaduna and 33KV Power House in Gusau.

Reacting to the development, Kaduna Electric’s Chief Operating Officer, Sadiq Mohammed, said the approval is a welcome development and a testimony to the company’s full compliance with delivering the minimum hours of supply to its Band A feeders.

He said this will spur Kaduna Electric to put in more efforts to ensure that customers on the new feeders enjoy power supply with minimal interruption.



By Chimezie Godfrey



