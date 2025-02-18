NERC amends order on unauthorised access, meter tampering

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has amended the Order on unauthorised access, meter tampering, and by-pass to replace Order NERC/REG/41/2017.

By Constance Athekame

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has amended the Order on unauthorised access, meter tampering, and by-pass to replace Order NERC/REG/41/2017.

The commission stated this on its website in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by Mr Sanusi Garba, Chairman and Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and compliance with effect from Jan. 22.

The commission said that the former Order NERC/REG/41/2017 was issued by the NERC on Dec. 6, 2017

It said that the amendment aligns with the Electricity Act 2023 and the Customer Protection Regulations (CPR) 2023.

This allows Distribution Companies (DisCos) to disconnect unauthorised connections without notice and prescribe reconnection conditions.

“The Commission is required by section 34 (1) (b) of the Electricity Act 2023 (EA) to maximise access to electricity services, by promoting and facilitating customer connection to distribution systems in both rural and urban areas.

“The commission is further empowered by section 226 of the Act to make regulations on all mailers which are required to give effect to the Act.

“Pursuant to the above, the Customer Protection Regulations (”CPR”) 2023 came into effect and prescribed how DisCos should connect their customers to electricity distribution networks, ‘’ it said.

The commission said that the CPR authorised DisCos to disconnect any unauthorised connections to the distribution network, which include Customers’ formalisation of electricity supply arrangements to the satisfaction of the DisCo.

“Payment of approved reconnection costs to the DisCo or entering into an agreement for the payment of reconnection costs, ‘’ it said.

According to the commision, the order aims to reduce unauthorised access to electricity, meter tampering, and by-pass and establish transparent reconnection guidelines to ensure compliance. (NAN)