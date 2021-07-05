NEPZA to partner NSC on upscaling FG’s non-oil sector deliverables –MD

July 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) says it is ready to open multiple partnerships with Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) to significantly scale-up Federal Government’s non-oil sector deliverables the citizens.

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director, made remark in a congratulatory message to Mr Jime, newly-appointed of NSC.

Jime, was a Managing Director of NEPZA and two-term member of the House of representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency of Benue State between 2007 and 2015.

“It is with great excitement and pleasure to congratulate you on your appointment as the of the council by . This is a joyful occasion us and all your associates.

“Your appointment is no doubt a validation of your proven of service as a two-term lawmaker and an astute administrator having also served as the Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, a position I currently occupy’’, the NEPZA’s Chief Executive,” he said.

Adesugba described Jime’s appointment as a testimony to his continuous relevance as a patriot, with a lot to still contribute to development.

He said the appointment had afforded the NSC boss the opportunity to manage another critical sub-sector of the economy, whose importance was amplified by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“As your agency also regulates dry port operations in Nigeria, we have unique opportunities to collaborate and work together the development of the value chains in the economy and bridge economic infrastructural deficit facing the nation’’.

The NEPZA managing director, therefore, said exploring a variety of partnership channels around the non-oil sector would help to significantly scale-up the Federal Government’s deliverables for the citizens.

“Let me, again, on behalf of the management, staff and the entire workforce of the Authority congratulate you for a well-deserved appointment’’, he said.

approved Jime’s appointment as executive-secretary of the council on June 25, 2021. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,