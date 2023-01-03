NEPZA MD, Adesugba hails Sundiata Post founder, Max Amuchie on Catholic Church award

By Chimezie Godfrey

ABUJA (Sundiata Post) – The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof Adesoji Adesugba, has sent a message of congratulation to Mr. Max Amuchie, Founder/CEO, Sundiata Post Media Ltd, on the honour conferred on him last week by the Catholic Church.

Amuchie on Friday, 30 December 2022, received the Icon of Service Award given by the Holy Ghost Parish, Uvuru, Mbaise, Imo State.

According to a letter addressed to Amuchie by the Parish Priest, Holy Ghost Parish, Uvuru, Very Rev. Fr. Clement Okoro; Chairman, Organising Committee, Sir Martins Uba Nwamadi and Secretary, Organising Committee, Mr. Leo Ukaegbu, the parish said the honour was in recognition of Max Amuchie’s mentorship, contribution, advisory role and financial support to the church.

In the message sent to Amuchie on Tuesday, Adesugba said, “Your contributions to the service of God and to humanity continued to rise to the deserving enviable heights. First, your proficiency in the media landscape and how you

have used the Sundiata Post to perform the constitutional role of holding government

accountable to the citizens without fear or favour will forever be acknowledged.

“Second, your service to the work of God as a staunch member of the Catholic Church even resonates more in your local church, the Holy Ghost Parish, Uvuru, Mbaise, Imo State leading to the deserving award of the Icon of Service” to you by the church.

“We are also aware of your humanitarian exploits as the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja, CBD. There is, therefore, no better time to celebrate you such as this moment when your service to God and to man is being publicly acknowledged by the world’s leading church.

“Let me on behalf of the management and staff of the agency congratulate you and to encourage you to continue to use your talent, time and treasure for the service of God and humanity.”

Amuchie is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria’s highest professional media association and is currently the North-Central Zonal co-ordinator of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

His passion for information technology as a new frontier for journalism led to the establishment of Sundiata Post Media Group, which was unveiled on 7 July 2015.

In July 2020 Sundiata Post won the Google News Initiative JERF Award.

Outside the media, Max Amuchie is a committed Rotarian and member of Toastmasters International. He is the president of the Rotary Club of Abuja CBD and Assistant Editor-in-Chief of Rotary International District 9125 Governor’s Magazine.

Amuchie is also Sergeant-at-arms at Unity Toastmasters Club, Abuja, the first Toastmasters club in Northern Nigeria.