The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has expressed satisfaction on the human capacity development programme of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) used in enhancing professionalism in the public sector.

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA’s Managing Director, expressed this in his remark when Mrs Bola Thomas, Director of Studies and Learning, who represented the PSIN Administrator, Dr Abdulganiyu Obatoyinbo, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Abuja.

Adesugba, according to a statement by Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA said the institute was greatly assisting the Authority in developing the right capacity aimed at actualising Federal Government’s economic policies.

The managing director said greater percentage of staff of the Authority who wrote the 2020 promotion examinations for senior officers conducted by the institute had expressed delight on the outcome of the exercise.

He said that the results were fair assessments of the candidates.

“The staff and the union are happy with the exercise and have described the institute as an incorruptible examiner.

“We are all encouraged by the speedy release of the 2020 promotion examination results and we are prepared to enlarge our involvement with the institute to continually build the capacity of the staff for enhanced professionalism’’, Adesugba said.

Responding, Obatoyinbo described NEPZA as a pride of the nation, adding that the PSIN had the responsibility of assisting it to assemble a world-class workforce that could fast track the industrialisation process of Nigeria.

He said it had high standards for human capital development, and the trainers had not hesitated in ensuring those standards were used in transforming the public service into an effective sector that could effortlessly drive government policies.

“We are therefore, urging heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to engage PSIN in the training and conducting of promotion examinations for their staffers.

“Doing so will help to bring more quality standard in staff assessment process’’, Obatoyinbo said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

