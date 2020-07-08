NEPZA boss warns against violation of financial regulations

Share the news

















The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA),

Prof Adesoji Adesugba has warned officials of the agency against violations of financial regulations and inappropriate financial dealings.

Speaking while briefing the audit personnel of the agency, the Managing Director

declared that he would not tolerate tampering with financial regulations and corruptive

activities, both in the procurement process and in the financial management of the

agency.

“Let me make this very clear- I will strictly enforce extant rules and financial

regulations. I will not tolerate breaching of due process in procurement and other

financial transactions.

“I charge you to ensure proper records keeping and observance of the internal

processes. Every transaction must be within the bound of the law. If there is any

Infraction, I will act swiftly against culprits. There must be no excuse.

“I am a stickler for transparency and accountability. Any official who breached the

financial protocols will be sanctioned. We will conduct governance audit to ensure

the right things are done. We must adopt and follow our processes within the ground

of extant regulations”, the Managing Director declared.

He urged the staff of the agency to imbibe the culture of transparency and accountability,

warning that he will not shield nor defend any official engaging in corrupt practices.

Adesugba assumed duty as NEPZA boss on 1st July after President Muhammadu Buhari

approved his appointment on June 26.

Related