NEPWHAN assures members of access to ARV drugs

The Network of People living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) has assured its members of the Federal Ministry of Health commitment to procure Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for those living with virus.

Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, National Coordinator of the Network, said on Tuesday in Abuja that procurement of second-line and third-line ARV therapy was part of federal government’s counterpart fund contribution to HIV/AIDS campaign.

He explained that the promise was made after the agreement reached between NEPWHAN, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Ministry of Health and the drug vendors; Biometrics Nigeria Limited.

“The Federal Ministry of Health has promised to provide drugs through Biometrics Nigeria Limited who are the drug vendors from now and end of March,” .

Ibrahim, who commended Dr Gambo Aliyu, Director General of NACA, said the agency promised to provide TLD and Lopinovir as pulled from Abia and Taraba stock pending when the Ministry of Health would procured the drugs.

The National Coordinator reiterated the need for governments to be alive to their responsibilities especially as regards issues of healthcare.

There has being a short fall in supply of second-line and third-line ARV drugs in the past few months. (NAN)