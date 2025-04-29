Neptune Prime, Yobe First Movement to train citizen reporters

Renowned media company Neptune Network Nigeria Limited (NNNL), publishers of Neptune Prime English and Neptune Hausa, will be holding a Zonal Engagement and Training on Citizen Reporting and Dissemination of Information through Social Media in Potiskum, Yobe State, tomorrow, Wednesday, sponsored by Yobe First Movement.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Publisher/CEO of NNNL, Malam Hassan Gimba.

He said the engagement will strengthen capacity, including a hands-on training session on citizen journalism and the strategic use of social media for advocacy.

According to the statement, this will ensure that member organisations are well-equipped to document and disseminate real-time developments, policy gaps, and governance issues.

The training, targeting 20 civil society organisations drawn from Potiskum, Fika, Fune, and Nangere Local Governments of Yobe State, will convene in Potiskum.

The training will be used as a model and template, which the organisers will adopt to cover the entire state in the next phase.

Among the resource persons are Dr Ahmed Mohammed Bedu, a communications expert, former chairman of Yobe State Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and currently a lecturer with the University of Maiduguri; Dr Saleh Mari Maina, a veteran journalist and lecturer at the Center for Sustainable Development, University of Abuja and Bayero University (BUK) and Baba Ahmed University, both in Kano.

Others are Malam Abubakar Ahmed, a retired deputy director with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Dr Furera Bagel, a lecturer on linguistics at Bauchi State University.