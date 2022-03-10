Neptune Prime to hold first maiden award, unveil book, launch Foundation

…Newsdiaryonline named ‘Online News website of the Year’
Neptune Network Nigeria Limited, publishers of Neptune Prime online newspaper, Neptune Prime Magazine and Neptune Prime TV, will be holding its maiden awards on the 16th of March, 2022, at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja at 10 am.
Accordibg to a press release signed by Amina Alhassan Ahman, General Editor/ Chief Coordinating Officer, Neptune Prime, the awards are set in various categories to honour Nigerians from different walks of life who have contributed their quota to nation-building and community development as well as in humanitarian support.
As part of the event, there will be an unveiling of two volumes of the book ‘The Arbiter’ (a compilation of articles written by the CEO/Publisher of Neptune Prime, Dr Hassan Gimba Ahmed. The proceeds of the launch will go to the Lami Fatima Babare Cervical Cancer Awareness Foundation, founded to enlighten people, especially women, on the possible prevention and cure of cervical cancer, which will also be launched during the maiden award.
The event is set to host dignitaries from various states with the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, a cancer survivor and Dr Ali Adamu Tikau as the guest speakers.
Below are the award categories and awardees for the year 2021.
Award of Excellence in Education of the Year – Alh. Dr.Mohammed Kyari Dikwa (2) Prof Elias Suleiman Bogoro (Executive Secretary TETfund).Girl-Child Education Advocate of the Year – First Lady of Nigeria, Dr Hajiya Aisha Buhari
Support to Leadership & Women Development – First Lady of Kano State, Prof Hafsat Ganduje
Research Institute of the Year – NABDA
Most Improved Company of the Year – Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC)
Brand of the Year – BUA
Star of Courage & Man of the Year – Principal of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Malam Mukhtari Gulma
Philanthropist of the Year – (1) Alhaji Umarun Kwabo, (2) Jack-Rich Aid Foundation
Posthumous Award for Honesty – 11 Million Naira – Salary – Aji
Posthumous Award for Journalism Development – (1) Hajiya Bilkisu Yusuf, (2) Mr Sam Nda Isaiah
Governor of the Year – Governors: Alhaji Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Prof. Babagana Umaru Zulum of Borno State; Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Mr. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
Lawmaker of the Year – Senator Ahmed Lawan
Representative of the year – Rt.Hon Femi Gbajabiamila
Bank of the Year – (1) TAJ Bank (2) Keystone Bank
Training Institute of the Year – DCG Hamza Umar, mni (NDLEA Training Academy at Jos, Plateau State)
Newspaper of the Year – Leadership Newspaper
Online News website of the Year– News Diary Online
Television – AIT
Radio – Vision FM
Public Sector Icon of the Year – Brig.Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd.)
Entrepreneur of the Year – T-Pumpy Concept Ltd.
Symbol of Peace and Unity – General Yakubu Gowon (Retd.)
Excellence in Women Development and Empowerment – Director-General, National Centre for Women Development, Abuja, Dr Asabe Vilita
Exemplary Youth Advocate of the Year – (1) Mr Hamza Bala Lawal (2) Mr. Mohammed Sabo Keana
Life Time Achievement Award of the Year – Gen. TY Danjuma (Retd.)
Woman of Excellence – (1) Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq (2) Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen (3) Hon. Zainab Gimba (4) Dr Maimuna Saleh Bala (5) CEO Lotus Capital, Mrs Hajara Adeola
Humanitarian Organisation of the Year – (1) TY Danjuma Foundation (2) Victims’ Support Fund (3) North East Development Commission
Beacon of Democracy – Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri
Public Sector Regulator of the Year – Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC)
Award for Diversifying Energy for Improved Power Generation – Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu
Health Crusader – First Lady of Ondo State, Arabirin Mrs Betty Akeredolu
Innovative Company of the Year – Galaxy Backbone
Innovative Company of the Year NITDA
Posthumous Gallantry Award of the Year – (1) Nigerian Army (2) Nigeria Police Force
Role model Woman of the year – Barrister Hadizatu Mustapha