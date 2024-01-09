Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Neptune Prime Publisher, Hassan Gimba, loses mother aged 85

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Hajiya Hafsat Gimba Ahmed, mother of Dr Hassan Gimba, Publisher/CEO of Neptune Prime, has passed away. Hajiya Hafsat passed on at the age of 85 on Monday at Potiskum Specialist Hospital, Yobe State where she was receiving medical attention.        

Barrister Suleiman Hassan Gimba confirmed the sad news on his Facebook page, stating that the funeral prayer will hold by 4:00 pm at the Emir of Fika’s Palace. He said Hajiya Hafsat fell ill on Sunday night, received medical attention, and peacefully passed on.

Late Hajiya Hafsat is survived by nine children including Gadaza, Dr. Hassan Gimba, Publisher/CEO of Neptune Prime Network Limited; Hussaini Gimba, Gambo, Zainab, retired Airforce Nurse; Ba’aba Gimba, lecturer with CAMTECH Potiskum; Magistrate Hadiza, wife to His Royal Highness Emir of Fika, Muhammad Abali ibn Muhammadu Idriss; Hasiya Gimba, lecturer with Federal College of Education, Potiskum, and Yani. She is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren and 77 grandchildren among which is Barrister Suleiman Hassan Gimba.

-Culled from Neptune Prime

