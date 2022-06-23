NEPC Trains Women On Packaging, Rebranding And Certification For Export

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has sensitised women in Zamfara on packaging, rebranding and certification of their products for export.

Mr Yusuf Ismail, the Zamfara Trade Promotion Advisor, said this while addressing the Micro and Small Scale Business Women in Gusau on Thursday.Organised by the Gusau Assistance Office, Ismail said the essence of the training was to expose women to the market accepted packaging and branding.

He said the engagement of Nigeria in bilateral relation with other African countries through the policy African Continental Free Trade in 2019, NEPC considered the role of women in manufacturing and hence established women export development unit to promote exportation.

He said most of the products manufactured by women were of good quality, but what they need is finishing that would make the products attractive to other countries.The State Coordinator, National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr Hamisu Yahaya, said women should certify their goods and meet with better opportunities in exportation.

Yahaya said the only way local products can meet the demand of international market was by completing all the necessary registration and certify the goods.He said one must register his/her company and product names before proceeding to NAFDAC as the agency only deal with corporate bodies, not individuals.

He added that women in business need to take registration labelling and sanitisation of their products very serious as they were the common issues denied their products market internationally.

