NEPC trains Plateau entrepreneurs on use of E- Commerce

By Martha Agas

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has begun a two-day workshop for 69 entrepreneurs on enhancing export competitiveness with the use of E-commerce.

Speaking at the event, the North Central Regional Coordinator of NEPC, Mr Samson Idowu said the workshop was organised to encourage Plateau entrepreneurs to join the e- commerce platform to access its benefits.

He explained e- commerce as the electronic buying and selling of products over the internet, saying that online stores were more affordable to establish than the physical stores.

”You are able to save on costs like rentals, store furnishing, and utility bills and channel them into different alternatives like marketing.

”Advertising and marketing campaigns are also inexpensive because they are easy to scale and monitor.

”You can make use of platforms like social media to share it among friends and family, gaining traction through an online presence,” he said.

He added that e-commerce platforms included customers feedbacks and reviews required to improve businesses.

According to him, the platform allows businesses to gain better online visibility to expand their clientele globally and provide for quicker and more efficient transactions.

Speaking at the event , Mrs Feyisayo Abeleje, the Head of Department of Trade Information of NEPC said that e-commerce improves efficiency and enhance business competitiveness.

In her presentation on ‘Branching export competitiveness with the use of e-commerce, she said that its benefits included improved market intelligence through building digital skills; collaborative partnerships and streamlined logistics amongst others.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Mr Fidelis Daboer stressed the importance of expansion in businesses which export could provide.

He assured participants of the ministry’s support in establishing or expanding their micro and small businesses.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Christiana Ezekiel thanked the council for the training, saying they had better understanding of the requirements of e-commerce.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

