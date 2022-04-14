NEPC sensitises newly registered exporters in Edo on digital economy

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has built the capacity of newly registered exporters in Edo on leveraging the digital economy for export.

Speaking at a one-day export clinic held for newly registered exporters in Benin on Thursday, Dr Emmanuel Etim, Trade Promotion Advisor, NEPC Benin office, said that tapping into the digital economy was key to Nigeria’s export growth.Etim said that the world had become a global village, hence the need for prospective exporters to keep abreast with relevant technologies to do business globally.“The programme was designed to educate our newly registered exporters and also update the knowledge-base of our old and existing exporters”, Etim said of the objective of the training.The Edo Chairman, Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Mr Noma Iguisi, commended the NEPC for organizing the clinic for new exporters with a focus on the digital economy.Iguisi, who was represented by Mr Joel Irekpono, urged the newly registered exporters to embrace digital marketing as it had become an easy technology to grow businesses.In addition, he urged the exporters to develop excellent products noting that only competitive brands sold at the export market.Also, Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Mrs Yuwa Naps, assured of the ministry’s support in boosting the export of non-oil products from the state.Naps, represented by Ms Kate Enobakhare, commercial officer, said “we are in a global economy where technology has brought a lot of opportunities to do business.”Meanwhile, Mrs Esther Itua, Edo Coordinator, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said that the agency had made it easy for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises to get the agency’s certification number.

Itua, who was represented by Mrs Darling Igiebor, Principal Regulatory officer, NAFDAC, advised business owners not to be scared to visit the agency’s office or website for information.“Getting NAFDAC”s number is very easy under the ease of doing business policy. We are entrepreneur-friendly and want to help them grow’.Some of the participants at the event commended NEPC for the capacity building, saying it was apt. (NAN)

