NEPC sensitises exporters in Plateau on China trade norms 

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has sensitised exporters and potential exporters in Plateau, on the General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC).

Speaking at the one-day event on Wednesday in Jos, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director of NEPC, said that the event aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s export potential and strengthening trade relations with China.

Represented by Mr Samson Idowu, the North-Central Coordinator of the council, Ayeni added that the exercise also aimed at helping exporters navigate the complexities in exporting goods to China

Ayeni, who reiterated the council’s commitment to promoting made in Nigeria products globally, said that NEPC plays a pivotal role in championing Nigerian exporters and ensuring their products meet international standards.

She further said that the need for exporters to adhere to GACC procedures was key, adding that GACC had clear but stringent requirements for exporting products to China.

”Understanding the registration process, documentation and regulatory changes is paramount for successful export.

“The NEPC’s accreditation as the competent authority for GACC in Nigeria underscore our dedication to promoting made in Nigeria products on the global stage,’ Ayeni said.

Mr Peter Njoku, Director of Market Access in the North-central offfice of the council, in a remark, highlighted its commitment to facilitating trade and empowering exporters.

He emphasised the importance of understanding GACC requirements toward ensuring successful trading with China.

“Today’s workshop underscores our commitment to equipping our exporters and stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of international trade, particularly with China, one of our key trading partners.

“Understanding the requirements set forth by GACC is crucial for Nigerian exporters to ensure smooth and successful trade with China”, he said.

On his part, Mr Sule Haruna, the Plateau Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, commended the NEPC for its efforts toward promoting Nigeria’s non-oil sector.

Haruna maintained that the workshop would equip exporters with the necessary tools that would enable them to succeed in penetrating the Chinese market with their goods.

He advised exporters to focus on compliance, quality and market access to boost Nigeria’s export earnings.(NAN)

By Patience Aliyu