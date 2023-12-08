NEPC sensitises corps members on non-oil exports in Imo

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), on Friday, carried out sensitisation on the gains of self-growth through non-oil exports for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme took place at the Imo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Eziama Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area.

In a speech, the state NEPC Coordinator, Mr Anthony Ajuruchi, said the exercise was part of the council’s “Exports for Survival” campaign, designed to grow awareness about the gains of non-oil exports for economic growth”.

He said that with the scarce employment opportunities in the country, it was pertinent for serving corps members to plan their post NYSC survival, hence the need for the programme.

According to him, young persons that embrace exports have the potential to be self-reliant as well as give back to society by contributing to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

Ajuruchi advised the corps members to begin with easily accessible products that could be found in their immediate environment but with high demand outside the shores of the country.

“We’re here to expose you to the opportunities available in non-oil exports and encourage you to consider exports as a viable option during and after your service year.

“As young persons, you possess immense potential and the ability to contribute significantly to the nation’s entrepreneurial and economic development.

“You must, therefore, seize the opportunities available, beginning with accessible products in your immediate environment,” Ajuruchi said.

One of the participants, Ogechi Abayomi, said that she was keen to learn more about the non-oil export sector and the opportunities it presents. (NAN)

By Victor Nwachukwu

