The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has solicited support from the Edo government to enable local farmers in the state to boost pineapple exportation.

Mr Macpherson Fred-Ileogben, Head, Trade Promotion Adviser, NEPC, Benin Office, made the appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

Fred-Ileogben, said the council was working to reposition the country’s pineapple sector for enhanced export value.

“Nigeria is not exporting much despite being the largest producer of pineapple in Africa.

“Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are the big pineapple players in the export sector from Africa; they have a sizable share in the global market.

“We want the Edo government to assist pineapple farmers to get varieties that have high demand at the global market.

“The pineapple farmers in the state are currently growing varieties that cannot compete at the global market.

“There is a variety called MD2, this variety is highly demanded at the international market and can be gotten from Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire”.

He added that farmers in Edo South and Central senatorial districts of the state were being empowered to produce pineapple varieties that are profitable at the export market. (NAN)

