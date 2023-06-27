NEPC organises youth football talent hunt

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) on Tuesday in Abuja, commenced a four-day football talent hunt for 150 young footballers from across the country.

The Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak said that the event was part of efforts to promote the export of services.

According to Yakusak, the initiative will serve as a veritable platform for advancing NEPC’s “Export for Survival’’ campaign in the promotion of goods and services for export.

“You are all aware that the consequences of over-dependence on oil have occasioned the need to diversify the Nigerian economy through the export of goods and services.

“This is because services for export is one of the non-oil export sectors that has significantly contributed to the economic growth and development of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Yakusak said that NEPC earlier initiated the Youth for Export Programm, designed to address youth restiveness by encouraging youth participation in the non-oil export value chain.

He said that the programme designed to empower young Nigerians, provided them with necessary skills and knowledge to engage in export activities.

“And it is targeted at youth who are interested in entrepreneurship and export business aimed at providing training and mentorship on the export process, market research, product development and access to funding and markets,’’ Yakusak said.

He described the football talent hunt as one of the strategies adopted to mainstream youths in export activities through the Youth for Export Programme.

“Football is the most popular sport in Nigeria and has become a significant source of national pride.

“Our country has produced some of the most talented and successful football players in the world, and we believe that there are many more talented young people in whose skills are untapped.

“Moreover, the initiation of this nationwide football talent hunt programme is to identify and develop young footballers with exceptional skills and nurture them to become world-class players,’’ he said.

He emphasised on NEPC’s commitment to create a sustainable pool of talented football players who can represent Nigeria on the global stage.

“Through the programme the council also hopes to create a positive impact on the Nigerian economy, by promoting football as a viable career option for young people who may eventually export such services,’’ Yakusak said.

Earlier, a partner and CEO Showcase Cairo, Mr Marc Bautista said that 150 young footballers to be selected would be signed up with football clubs abroad.

Bautista said that the first phase would be a four year contract. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

