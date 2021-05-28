NEPC decries indiscriminate use of pesticide for crop preservation

May 28, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Mr Olusegun Awolowo, Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has decried the use of pesticide residue in storing dried beans and other legume crops.

Awolowo spoke at a training programme on “Suitable Storage Practices For Dried Beans” on Friday in Awka.

Represented by Mr Jackson Arnold, NEPC South Coordinator, Awolowo urged beans farmers, processors and marketers desist from such practice.

He said that the use of chemicals for crop preservation in the country had become worrisome.

According him, the European Union (EU) suspended the import of Nigerian dried beans due the high amount of pesticide residue applied in their preservation.

“It was found that the quantity was above the residue level needed, this should call for worry.

“This training is good for farmers, processors and marketers in the dried beans value chain,” he said.

The NEPC  executive director further stated that many Nigerian farmers did not pay attention the type of chemicals they use in crop preservation.

“The chemicals they use may not be banned;  the issue here is that   need to stick to the required quantity.

“This will reduce incidents of rejection of Nigerian agricultural exports by European countries and other parts of the world,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Afolabi Bello, an Assistant Director in NEPC, urged beans farmers and exporters to prioritise quality production of crops.

“Producing quality products will enable us compete at the international . If do not export, can not survive because need foreign ,” he said.

Dr Patricia Pessu, Executive Director, Nigeria Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), described the training as a good omen for  farmers and marketers.

Delivering a lecture tilted: “Appropriate Handling of Dried Beans for Export and Food Safety”,  Pessu said the training would tackle improper use of chemicals for food and crop storage.

Represented by Mrs Grace Otitodun,  Chief Research Officer, NSPRI, she urged the participants to make good use of knowledge gained from the programme.

Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, Commissioner for Agriculture  in ,  expressed the need for utmost  hygiene in the food processing chain.

“Farmers should endeavour to produce beans and other legume crops organically, there are enough indigenous materials that can  repel pests and enable better yields,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the programme was: “Conformity to European Union (EU) and Global Requirements to Enhance Competitiveness”(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,