NEPC canvasses solid minerals export clusters to enhance competitiveness of products

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has canvassed creation of export clusters for solid minerals to enhance competitiveness of Nigeria’s extractive products.

By Ibukun Emiola

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, said this on Tuesday in Ibadan, and underscored the importance of export clusters to better harness the huge potentials in the solid minerals sector .

Ayeni, represented by the Director, Solid Minerals Directorate, Mr Samson Idowu, identified challenges facing the sector to include informal activities, lack of funding, and inadequate mining technology.

Other challenges include, lack of quality and standards, insufficient geological data and loow capacity of personnel among others.

She stated that the Council has the mandate to develop and diversify Nigeria’s export trade.

“Today’s engagement is a critical step in the process as it provides a platform for us to come together, share ideas and encourage processors on the need for value addition along value chain through cluster mechanism,” Ayeni said.

The NEPC boss charged participants to equip themselves with the understanding of the cluster processes to accelerate the growth of their businesses, which would translate to the growth of the sector.

According to her, the strategic priorities entails promoting value addition, strengthening export capacity building, enhancing market access and leverage technology and innovation.

“Moreover, the Council is committed to enhancing the value-chain of solid minerals sectors for global markets, establishment of solid minerals clusters, aggregation centre’s and hubs as well as increasing solid minerals export through formalisation of informal cross border trade activities.

“And establishment of common facility centers/ export skills acquisition centers, implementation of export incentives and access to finance for MSMEs.

“These are done through effective participation of the ministries of solid minerals/agency in the Oyo State, Committee on export promotion among others,” Ayeni said.

In his address, the Commissioner, Oyo State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, said solid minerals contribute less than one per cent to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of Nigeria.

Adebisi, represented by the Deputy Director Trade, Raimi Olayinka, said the strategic collaboration was apt in addressing some of the issues in the sector.

He called on government to tackle key challenges facing the sector by embracing transparency, inclusion and oneness.

“To achieve export competitiveness, we must tackle key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, regulatory bottlenecks, and limited local processing capabilities.

“By fostering partnerships among the government, the private sector, and international investors, we can establish a robust minerals value chain that emphasizes beneficiation. innovation, and sustainable practices.

“This approach will not only enhance revenue but also position Nigeria as a leading player in the global solid minerals market,” Adebisi said.

Also, the National President Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke, said NEPC should consider factors that would stimulate export such as funding, regulations of conditions and streamlining of regulations.

“There are natural clusters well established in Oyo and what NEPC can do is to identify the challenges of the clusters,” Ayanleke said.

Other stakeholders at the event included, Mr Adeniran Ajibade, President, Gemstone Miners and Marketers Association of Nigeria, called for export stimulation. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)