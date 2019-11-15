Nembe shooting: Another Police Inspector confirmed dead

A Police Inspector posted from the Mobile Police formation in Asaba, Delta State, has been confirmed dead, owing to gunshot injuries suffered from the mayhem at the aborted rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nembe, Bayelsa state.

Members of the PDP were attacked on Wednesday, at King Koko Square, venue of a PDP rally In Ogbolomabiri, Nembe.

The PDP has blamed the attack on the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), with Senator Duoye Diri, the governorship candidate for Saturday’s election, calling on President Muhammad Buhari to declare a state of emergency on Bayelsa volatile areas.

The body of the Police Inspector, whose name was not disclosed, had since been deposited at the Nembe General Hospital.

Another of his colleagues, Mr. Ododomu was luckier as he survived the attack with gunshot wounds on his leg.

Two other policemen who were at the aborted PDP rally, are said to be critically injured and are battling to survive.

Several other people are reportedly missing with growing worries from unconfirmed reports that the thugs ripped open the stomach of their victims and threw them into the nearby river.

Medical personnel have been battling to save lives of the victims at the Specialists Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

As at Friday, 39 of the injured have been discharged on follow up, while 47 are still on admission, with 32 at the Federal Medical Centre and 15 still gasping for breath at the Specialist Hospital, Yenagoa.