Nembe oil spill: Senate charges oil companies to be more responsible

By Haruna Salami

Senate at its plenary on Tuesday expressed serious concern that the oil spill at Nembe in Bayelsa state has been allowed to destroy the environment and threaten the entire community.

This was due to deliberation on a motion titled “the extremely urgent need to stop the continuous crude oil and gas blow out spill at Santa Barbara well 1, OML 29 operated by AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited in Opu Nembe, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Biobarakuma W. Degi-Eremienyo (Bayelsa East).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, could not hide his anger when he said “I feel very sad that an indigenous oil company, for that matter, would be involved in this kind of incidence and would not be able to show any capacity.

“We want our indigenous oil companies to participate, but we must insist that whether it is indigenous or international oil company, the companies must be responsible to the communities and to us as nation”.

The Senate noted with concern “the continuous gushing and spewing of oil and gas” into the waterways and mangrove vegetation of Opu Nembe area of Bayelsa State.

Accordingly, the Senate resolved to “urge AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company Nigeria Limited to urgently seek, explore and deploy relevant highest level of expertise and technology to stop the spill and prevent the continuous damage to the environment and restore the life support system of the people.

“Urged the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to revoke the operational license of ATIEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited, if the continuous crude oil spill cannot be stopped by the company.

The upper chamber wants “an Environmental Impact Assessment be conducted to ascertain the extent of damage, ensure internationally acceptable standard of remediation of the environment and payment of adequate compensations to the affected host communities”.

In addition, Senate called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to, as a matter of urgency, provide relief materials as this ugly incident has taken a negative toll on the health and wellbeing of the people of the host communities which can be declared as a disaster area.

The spill is from a long-sealed, nonproducing but unattended oil well 1, Santa Barbara OML 29 belonging to AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited.

George Thompson Sekibo, (Rivers East), in his contribution said “this negative incidence has taken a toll on the people as economic activities of the area are destroyed.

“The pollution has affected the health of the people and this adverse health causes early death”.

Lawan commended Senator Degi for coming up with the motion.

