The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has identified 10 Local Government Areas in Cross River that falls under the probable flood risk areas in view of the Annual Flood Outlook for 2021.

The Agency also identified two local government areas in the state that falls under the highly probable risk areas for 2021.

Director-General of NEMA, retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, said this in Ikom local government area while distributing relief materials to victims of windstorm in the area.

The DG, who was represented by Mr Godwin Tepikor, the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, South South, urged the state government to immediately commence their preparedness, mitigation and response activities to mitigate the impact

He mentioned the 10 local government areas to include Yakurr, Calabar Municipal, Akpabuyo, Obubra, Bakassi, Ogoja, Biase, Etung, Odukpani and Ikom.

He explained that the two local government areas in the state that falls under highly probable risks areas were Calabar South and Abi.

“The State should immediately commence their preparedness, mitigation and response activities so as to mitigate the impact of the predicted flood on the vulnerable local government areas,” he said.

The Agency distributed relief materials to over 1,112 households affected by windstorm in four communities in Ikom local government area of Cross River.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution followed the windstorm disaster that occured on May 25, 2020 in Ogomogom, Akorofono, Nkarasi and Abinti communities, all in Ikom local government area of the state.

The DG said that the items were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the recommendation from the Agency as humanitarian assistance to the affected persons.

The items distributed were bags of rice, beans and garri, tomato paste, kegs of palm oil, wrappers, blankets, bundles of roofing sheets, cement, bags of nails, zinc and ceiling boards.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items.

In his remarks, Mr Princewill Ayim, the Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, thanked NEMA for their intervention in ameliorating the plights of the victims.

The Chairman of Ikom local government area, Mr Kingsley Egumi, thanked Buhari and NEMA for the timely response to the concerns of their people, pledging that the items would be judiciously utilized.

Mr Mfam Akong, who responded on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Buhari and NEMA for coming to their assistance in time of need. (NAN)

