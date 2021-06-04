The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged residents of the South-East to plant trees to checkmate the menace of erosion within the zone.

The South-East Coordinator of NEMA, Mr James Eze, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Eze spoke against the background of World Environment Day held every June 5 globally, to create awareness on environmental issues and best environmental practices.

He called on residents in erosion prone communities to stop cutting down trees.

According to Eze, residents should plant more trees in such communities to check

erosion due to lack of natural soil binder such as trees and vegetation.

“Erosion is a monumental challenge to most communities in the South-East. It threatens a whole community, entire village and cultivation area.

“At times, it threatens individuals directly by engulfing a residential building, public building and market places.

“But, we as individuals have to stand up against this existence – threatening menace by being more environmental friendly and proactive.

“There is need to stop cutting down trees either for household cooking as firewood or for economic gains.

“Our people should strive to keep their natural environment and even protect it from people with negative orientations.

“I appeal to traditional rulers, President-Generals, age-grades and youths in the South-East to champion the course of aggressive tree planting as well as introduce a community by-law to check indiscriminate tree felling,” he said.

The NEMA head urged the federal and state governments to provide affordable kitchen gas alternative in all communities in the zone to forestall cutting of trees as firewood or charcoal.

NAN reports that the theme of the 2021 World Environment Day is, `Ecosystem Restoration’

Ecosystem Restoration means assisting in the recovery of the ecosystem that has been degraded or destroyed, while conserving the ecosystem that is still intact.

Healthier ecosystem, with richer biodiversity, yields greater benefits such as more fertile soils, nature nurturing humans, among others. (NAN)

