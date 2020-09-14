NEMA urges Plateau Govt. to take proactive measures to mitigate flood

Share the news













The National Emergency Agency (NEMA) has urged Plateau Government to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures to check impending flood in the state.

The Director-General of the agency, retired AVM Muhammadu Mohammed, made the call on Monday during an advocacy visit to Plateau government and military formations in the state.

Mohammed, who was represented by Alhaji Sani Jibba, NEMA Deputy Director of Finance, said that Plateau was one of the probable flood risk areas, according to the 2020 seasonal rainfall prediction and the annual flood outlook.

He listed the flood prone areas in Plateau to include; Barkin Ladi, Pankshin, Jos South, Jos North, Jos East, Kanke and Mangu local government areas.

He stated that the needed proactive measures included, directing the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) frontline local government authorities and other response agencies to put preparedness actions in place.

“Carrying out public enlightenment campaigns, targeting vulnerable communities to undertake mitigation actions and prepare for evacuation to safe ground.

“Identifying high grounds for possible Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps to shelter evacuated communities. “Desilting river channels and canals as well as removing all refuse and weeds from water channels, drainages, and all avenues for river run offs so as to allow free flow of flood waters. “Organising state humanitarian coordination forum meeting to prepare all stakeholders for mitigation and response.

“Prepositioning relief materials for prompt response after the flood,” he said. The director-general assured that with collective efforts, the relevant agencies should be able to respond promptly to the flood whenever it occurred.

He expressed concern that the annual occurrences of flood had continued to threaten the peace and well being of Nigerians.

According to him, flood has become a recurring experience in Nigeria, stating that after the 2012 devastating flood, a similar one occurred in 2018 leading to a declaration of disaster emergency in many states.

Mohammed also said that although climate change had been largely blamed for the increasing phenomenon, it was however, the responsibility of governments and people to evolve strategies to minimise losses.

He emphasised that the losses could be reduced through adherence to warning alerts, early preparations and proper response.

Gov. Simon Lalong in his remarks, commended NEMA for the proactive steps to manage disasters including flood.

Lalong who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said that through NEMA’s prediction and guidance, the state had sensitised people to the impending flood.

“I must commend NEMA for the prediction you made on eight local government areas of the state, you predicted that they were susceptible to flood.

“In fact, seven have experienced the flooding activity. That has said a lot about your prediction capacity and I want you to continue on that.

“But I think you should not just stop at predicting areas where there will be flood, necessary preemptive activities need to be taken along the line,” he said.

The governor who submitted the documented report of the seven local government areas of the state affected by flood to the director-general, lauded NEMA for the cordial relationship between it and SEMA. (NAN)