NEMA trains stakeholders on handling road traffic emergencies

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has trained stakeholders in disaster management on how to manage road traffic emergencies, especially during the yuletide.

Mr Eugene Nyelong, NEMA North Central Coordinator, said at a one-day workshop on Thursday in Jos that the training was imperative to saving lives and property.

Nyelong stated that disaster management required the active participation of multiple players, particularly those directly involved in response activities.

“The training is important to remind us of the need to be cautious in handling road traffic emergencies and also to draw our attention to the high rate of road accidents, especially at the yuletide.

“The agency deems it fit to organise this workshop for its stakeholders on basic first aid and casualty handling during road traffic emergencies.”

“The training is also to keep stakeholders abreast of p

roper ways to respond in cases of accidents and emergencies during this period.

“Accidents and medical emergencies can happen anywhere at any time, and effective first aid can make the difference between life and death.

“Not only will you have basic first aid knowledge and skills, but you will also receive practical examples in the course of this training,” he said.

The zonal coordinator pointed out that the training was also to build disaster-resilient people and society.

He urged the participants to consider themselves ambassadors of disaster management and also implored them to sensitise members of their different associations and organisations.

Mr Calvin Akaagerger, Assistant Corps Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, delivered a paper on “Safety for vehicular and non-vehicular users on Nigerian roads”.

Akaagerger said that there were so many superstitions about road crashes that needed to be addressed.

The assistant corps commander stated that there were three causes of road crashes – mechanical, environmental, and human factors.

He advised road users to study and understand road signs to prevent accidents.

Akaagerger urged motorists to avoid night travels and overloading of vehicles to save lives.

There was also a presentation from the Nigerian Red Cross on “Basic first aid and casualty handling during road traffic emergency”. (NAN)

By Peter Amine

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

