NEMA trains emergency responders, petroleum tanker drivers on fire outbreak in Kaduna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday conducted a simulation and public awareness campaign on fuel-related accidents and fire outbreaks in Kaduna.

By Ezra Musa

Suleiman Muhammad, Head of Opera

tions at NEMA’s Kaduna Office, said the exercise was to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and enhance emergency preparedness in the event of tanker explosions and fire disasters.

Speaking at the Trailer Park in Maraban Jos, Muhammad said stakeholders including the fire service, FRSC, SEMA, NSCDC, KASTLEA, the Police, and the Red Cross participated in the simulation.

“Disaster management requires strong collaboration, and that is what we have demonstrated here today,” he said.

According to the NEMA official, several lives had been lost in petroleum tanker explosions across the country.

He stressed the need for proactive and joint response efforts.

Also, Mr Charles Abuul, Deputy Commander of Narcotics at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), cautioned trailer drivers against drug use.

Abuul said that the use of narcotics impairs judgment and increases the risk of accidents.

He urged drivers, particularly trailer drivers, to make use of the knowledge learnt from the simulation and always remain alert and drug-free behind the wheel.Mr James Ezekiel, Manager of the Trailer Park, described the event as timely, adding that it raised awareness on quick-response measures such as the use of fire extinguishers.

He appealed to the state government to provide a fire truck in the area, noting that the absence could have adverse consequences in the event of a fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise featured live demonstrations on emergency response to fuel spills and fire outbreaks. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)