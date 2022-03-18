NEMA to relieve victims of communal crises in southern Taraba

By Martins Abochol

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is to distribute relief materials to victims of communal crisis in four local government areas in Taraba.

Mr Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations, NEMA, Adamawa and Taraba states, made this known during a courtesy call on Mr Taninga Binga, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Special Duties on Friday, in Jalingo.

Ayuba said that the Director General, Alhaji Mustafa Habib, had graciously approved the donation and distribution of the relief items to serve as succour to victims of the communal crisis in the area.’

He said that the food and non-food materials would be distributed to communities in Donga, Takum, Ussa and Yangtu local government areas.

While commiserating with the government and the people of the state for such occurrences, Binga prayed against its recurrence in the area.

Binga thanked the Federal government for its quick intervention by providing both material and non-material relief to the people.

He conveyed the appreciation of Gov Darius Ishaku for the kind gesture.

He added that the materials would go a long way in cushioning the hardship resulting from the crises. (NAN)

