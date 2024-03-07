NEMA to partner fire service for improve service delivery

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said that it would continue to synergise with the Federal Fire Service for effective service delivery.

Mr Ishaya Chinoko, Acting Zonal Director, North West, NEMA, said this while on a courtesy visit to the Federal Fire Service office in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to him, the visit is part of the agency’s effort to strengthen inter-agency synergy for effective response to disaster across the zone.

He said the agency was saddled with the responsibility of provision of relief materials as well as improving preparation and response to disasters among others.

Mr Sadqi Usman, State Controller, Federal Fire Service, commended NEMA for the effort in establishing conducive environment to partner with relevant stakeholders in disaster management.

He said that the two bodies had always maintained a warm relationship while assuring to extend the same support to the directorate.

He decried inter agency rivalry during operations all in a bid to take credit for successes recording, adding that unfortunately in many instances such rivalries lead to major setbacks.

Usman said there was need to also engage the Federal Road Safety Corps to create emergency lanes on roads since traffic congestion affects emergency response.

“Motorists also need to understand the importance of emergency vehicles siren”, he said. (NAN)

By Ezra Musa