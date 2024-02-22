NEMA tasks stakeholders on synergy in disaster management

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called for inter-agency collaboration between stakeholders to improve disaster management in Kaduna State.

Imam Garki, North-West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, made the call at a Stakeholders Review Meeting of 2023 Disaster Activities on Wednesday in Kaduna.

According to him, coordination and synergy among disaster response units and agents was important in managing disasters.

He said the meeting was aimed at providing vital opportunities for the stakeholders to come together and share project successes and challenges.

Garki said, “This meeting will serve as a platform for us to exchange insights , share best practices and forge innovative solutions to mitigate the impact of disasters and enhance our capacity to adapt and recover swiftly.

“We are here to familiarize ourselves with the major key roles as stakeholders to avert wastage, function overlaps, and reduce inter-agency rivalry.

“Similarly, it would also give us the platform to understand our capacity in terms of personnel, equipment while identifying opportunities available for us to explore.”

He commended the National Meteorological Agency (NiMet) for the timely release of the 2024 seasonal climate prediction while calling on the stakeholders to utilize it for early warning and preparedness.

Ishaya Chinoko, acting Zonal Director, North-West Zone of the agency, said synergy among disaster response units and agents was important in managing disaster or crisis.

He said the stakeholders need to understand the growing importance of effective disaster preparedness and response in safeguarding communities, infrastructure, livelihood and the environment.

Chinoko said, “We have witnessed the devastating impact of disasters, from windstorm and floods to fires; highlighting the critical need for coordinated efforts and proactive measures.”

Earlier, Mr Paul Aboi, Director, Department of Fire Service and Public Safety, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) said that emergency management fell under three categories; the National, State and Local Government.

He said that enlightenment was key to disaster management, especially when planning emergency strategies.

Aboi said, “We can not avoid natural disasters, but we can reduce it.”

Aboi assured that KADSEMA would continue to collaborate with the agency in ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state.(NAN)