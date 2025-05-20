NEMA, stakeholders strategise on flood preparedness in Kaduna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has convened a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Kaduna to enhance preparedness for potential flood disasters ahead of the rainy season.

Mr Suleiman Muhammad, Head of Operations at NEMA, Kaduna Office, made this known on Monday during a one-day stakeholders’ consultative meeting on flood preparation in Kaduna.

According to him, the meeting followed forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), indicating early rainfall and possible flooding.

He said the engagement was to map out vulnerable areas, assign responsibilities, and ensure coordinated response efforts.

“Each agency has a role. Our job is to interpret the forecasts and prepare adequately to minimise loss of lives and property,” he said.

Mr Wakawa Daniel, Chief Meteorologist at NiMet, said Kaduna State was likely to experience high-intensity rainfall, which could cause flooding, windstorms, and possible disease outbreaks due to poor sanitation and blocked drainages.

He called for investment in meteorological infrastructure to improve early warning and data accuracy.

Mr Ahmed Maiyaki, Managing Director, Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), emphasised the need for community-level engagement, saying that generic warnings were not enough.

He urged: “To make an impact, the information must be localised to be delivered in languages and formats that the people understand better.

“Many of the flood-related issues stem from actions like dumping refuse in waterways or building on floodplains.”

NAN reports that stakeholders at the meeting agreed that early warning, public sensitisation and inter-agency coordination were key to mitigating the impact of the predicted floods.(NAN)