NEMA, stakeholders meet to mitigate flood in Niger

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and stakeholders on Wednesday brainstormed on plans to mitigate the predicted flooding in Niger state by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

Hajiya Zainab Sa’idu, Head of Operations, NEMA Minna Office, disclosed this at a stakeholder meeting on the Implication of 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook being organised by the agency in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2021 forecast of NiMET had predicated normal to above normal volume of rainfall across the country.

While in Niger state, 13 local government areas have been identified as highly and moderately probable flood risk areas.

The local government areas identified are; Magama, Suleja, Katcha, Munya, Edati, Gbako, Agaie, Bosso, Wushishi, Chanchaga, Shiroro, Rafi and Lapai.

Sa’idu, while addressing the meeting, said that the agency had invited the stakeholders to discuss their preparedness, mitigation and response plans.

She said that NiMET prediction of rainfall was an early warning mechanism to alert people of impending danger of flood and to allow stakeholders find ways to forestall its effects.

According to her, the meeting is aimed at finding best possible ways to save lives and property should the prediction come true.

“It will also enable deliberation on high and safer grounds for possible pitching of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps by the state government in the event of flooding,” she said.

In his goodwill message, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, Director General, State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), advised communities being ravaged by flood yearly to relocate to safer and higher ground.

Inga, represented by Mr Hussaini Ibrahim of the agency, called for sensitisation and capacity building of persons in the impacted flood communities.

According to Inga, the effectiveness of the people at risk communities and IDPs will enable them adapt and live with the risks factors that comes with floods.

On his part, Malam Haryana Zakari, General Manager, Agromethological of NiMET, Niger, said there was high probability of high rains of about 70 per cent above normal impact rain from August to October this year in Niger state.

NAN reports that stakeholders at the meeting include the State Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Army, Red Cross and members from flood prone communities. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...