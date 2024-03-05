NEMA solicits military support to safeguard warehouse in Kaduna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has solicited the military`s support to forestall any security breach at its facilities in Kaduna.

Mr Imam Garki, NEMA North West Zonal Coordinator, stated this during a visit to the Commanding Officer of 2 Battalion Nigerian Army, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that the visit was to strengthen security at various warehouses, following the recent incident where hoodlums attacked government facilities to cart away food items and other valuables.

“We are here to solicit for military support to have a standby security personnel position to safeguard the agency’s warehouse facilities,“`he said.

Garki was represented by Abdulkadir Mohammed, Head of Unit, Search and Rescue of the agency.

He said the agency has an existing working relationship with the Nigerian Army, who serves as one among the Disaster Response Units (DRUs) of the agency.

Responding, Lt.-Col. Abdulqadir Abdullahi, Commanding Officer 2 Battalion Nigerian Army, assured the agency of the Army`s relentless cooperation to deal with the current situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director-General, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, directed Zonal Directors and Heads of Operations, to strengthen security in and around NEMA offices and warehouses nationwide.(NAN)

By Ezra Musa