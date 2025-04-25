NEMA sets strategic direction with 2025-2029 plan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is charting a bold new course with the development of a Strategic Plan, aimed at aligning with evolving challenges and international

By Philomina Attah

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is charting a bold new course with the development of a Strategic Plan, aimed at aligning with evolving challenges and international best practices.

The Director-General, NEMA, Mrs Zubaida Umar, made this known while declaring open a stakeholders’ validation workshop on Friday in Abuja.

”The process of developing the strategic plan has been consultative, evidence-informed.

”It was necessitated by the urgent realities facing our country-from climate-related disasters,insecurity, displacement, and public health emergencies to the increasing demand for effective coordination and accountability in our humanitarian efforts, “she said.

According to her, this is the first time the agency has taken the bold step to develop such a document that will cover such period.

Umar added that the plan was to increase demand for effective coordination and accountability in the country’s humanitarian efforts.

The DG NEMA affirmed her commitment to strengthening of the Agency’s operational capacity and efficiency for proactive response to the nation’s pressing challenges.

The workshop featured presentations from Dr Umesi Emenike, Director of Human Resources Management, and active contributions from NEMA Directors and key disaster management stakeholders.(NAN)