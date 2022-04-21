NEMA sensitises Plateau communities to flooding, others

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has expressed preparedness to sensitised Plateau communities to how to avert flooding and other disasters during the rainy season.

Mr Eugene Nyenlong, NEMA North Central Zonal Coordinator, said this on Thursday at the flag-off of a one-day sensitisation workshop to educate the communities on rainy season hazards and safety measures.Nyenlong who was represented by Hajia Bintu Aliyu, NEMA North Central Zonal Accountant, said that the agency had the mandate to manage disaster in all ramifications.According to him, flood is one of the frequent disasters in the selected communities hence the need for sensitisation to expose the people and build their coping capacities for it.“Some of the hazards that come with a rainy season have implications on the health and even on transport, power supply, and on the environment,” he said.Mrs Linda Adokwu, NEMA Principal Planning Officer, said that the agency expected those who benefitted from the training to sensitise others.

Adokwu stressed that the training is a train-the-trainer kind of workshop, where others go to step down the same information to the communities where they come from.“So it’s our ultimate desire that we will build a disaster resilient community.“

And the line of action starts with everyone and together we work to ensure that we succeed in this period,” she said.Alhaji Alamin Yakubu, Rikkos Community Emergency Response Team Leader, said that the training was to sensitise the people to the danger of dumping refuse and blocking the water ways.Yakubu said that after the training the agency would be monitoring the communities to ensure compliance.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the benefitting communities were Rikkos and Gangere communities in Jos North Local Government Area.(NAN)

