NEMA sensitises Ekiti traders, residents on fire prevention

By Bolanle Lawal

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ekiti Operations Office, has sensitised traders and residents of Ekiti on fire prevention as dry seasons set in.

The Operation Manager in charge of Ondo and Ekiti, Mr Kadiri Olarewaju, said the exercise was to create awareness on fire prevention for people, especially the traders on the need to take precautionary measures in handling inflammable materials.

Olarewaju spoke during a Road Show on sensitisation and awareness Campaign Against Fire Disasters at Fayose Market, Oja-Oba and Bisi Market, the major markets in Ado-Ekiti.

He explained that fire had claimed many lives and property, hence, all hands must be on deck to prevent any form of fire outbreak.

“NEMA realised that the time is apt to sensitise the public to ensure that all mitigative measures are put in place to reduce negative effect of fire disasters,” the operation manager said.

Olarewaju appealed to the hunters to avoid indiscriminate bush burning during harmattan, saying that air aids free flow of fire during this season.

He advised residents of the state that in instances of fire incident, they should move out and remain outside until the fire service personnel arrived the scene.

Also, Mr Ojo Augustine, from Ekiti Fire Service, advised traders to adhere to safety measures by switching off all electrical appliances in their shops before closing.

Augustine urged them to ensure that fire extinguishers was put in their shops in case of fire outbreak.

He, also advised them to avoid the use of generators, stoves and candles in the market places.

One of the traders at Bisi Market, Mr Taiwo Ige, thanked the NEMA officials for enlightened them on the danger of fire outbreak. (NAN)