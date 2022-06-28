NEMA, SEMA begins sensitisation against flood in Adamawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), has advised people living in riverine areas to relocate to safer places to avert flooding.

The agencies made the call during the flag-off of sensitisation against flood in Yola-South Local Government Area (LGA), on Tuesday.Dr Muhammad Suleiman, Executive Secretary, SEMA, said Adamawa was among the states predicted to experience flood during the 2022 rainy season by Nimet.“We are appealing to those whose houses are along flood prone areas to relocate, those whose farms are in the areas not to farm.“If it happens nobody can compensate you, especially if lives are lost, Government can only give you assistance to cushion the effects,” Suleiman said.According to him, the LGAs predicted include, Yola-North, Yola-South, Lamurde, Demsa, Numan, Guyuk, Fufore, Song and Gombi.Suleiman said that the agencies would go round the whole LGAs to sensitise people on the need to do the right thing at the right time.

Mr Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations NEMA, charged the traditional leaders and the council chairmen to ensure that the message reached people at the grassroots.Ayuba said the message would help them understand the effects of the flood as it affected agriculture, lives and properties among others.Mr Mu’awiya Abba, of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), pledged the agencies commitment to ensuring effective sensitisation of the public; and urged the support of council chairmen to set up a committee for immediate action.Abba also advised the council chairmen to collaborate with traditional leaders, as those closer to people in the grassroots, for the success of the sensitisation.

Hamidu Muhammad, Council Chairman, Yola-South LGA, pledged to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that all communities were sensitised.In his remarks, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, District Head of Yola, commended the agencies for the sensitisation and assured all stakeholders that the council would do all within its powers to ensure the reached the targeted audience. (NAN)

