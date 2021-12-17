NEMA reiterates commitment to return Borno IDPs back home

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reiterated its commitment to assist Borno State Government in its ongoing resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral communities.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustafa Habib, said this in Maiduguri on Friday at the distribution of foodstuff to IDPs in Teachers Village Camp, before their departure to their recovered local government areas after six years.

Habib who was represented by Alhaji Hassan Nuhu, the Director Relief and Rehabilitation of the agency, said NEMA would support Borno to ensure the IDPs were safely returned with dignity in line with international standards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IDPs who were given double rations of assorted food items to signify the closure of the camp, lauded NEMA for its support during their stay.

They also lauded state government for providing them with cash support.

The closure of the camp on Friday brought to five the number of camps so far closed by the state government in its commitment to close all official camps in Maiduguri before the end of this year. (NAN)

