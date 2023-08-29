NEMA receives 298 stranded Nigerians from Libyan prisons

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received a batch of 298 Nigerians who were stranded in Libyan prisons.

The agency said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement said the returnees spent varying periods at various detention camps in the northern African country.

They were repatriated back to the country in two separate chartered flights, the first with 161 returnees on Aug. 21 while the second flight came on Monday with 137 returnees.

NEMA said that the second batch of returnees arrived on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG,

at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja at about 5:38 p.m. on Monday.

The returnees comprised 119 females who were mostly pregnant and 170 males with 3 female children, 3 male children and 3 infants.

NEMA revealed that International Organisation of Migration (IOM), Port Health Service and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRM) also received the returnees. (NAN)

