NEMA receives 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it had received 180 more Nigerian returnees from Libya through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Farinloye said the returnees who were stranded in Libya, departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli, aboard a chartered Buraq Aircraft Boeing 737-8GK with flight number BRQ UZ 189/190 and registration number 5A-DMG.

He said the flight arrived Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday night at about 20:35 hours Nigerian time.

“The returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through voluntary repatriation programme for the distressed persons.

“They had left the country to seek for greener pasture in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated,” he said.

Farinloye said the returnees were 74 female adults, 14 children with six female infants, 64 male adults, 12 male children and 10 infant male.

He said the returnees would be kept for the mandatory seven days isolation period before being allowed to go to their respective places, for those who have no traces of any particular medical issue.

“In the course of isolation periods, the returnees will be trained on various skill acquisition and small scale entrepreneurial techniques.

“Those who are semi-skilled would be trained further and those who wish to embark on entrepreneurial ventures will be facilitated to start on a sound note.

“These are aimed at rehabilitation and to engage them for proper reintegration back to their respective communities after the isolation period, ” Farinloye added.

He said that the Port Health Unit of the Federal of Ministry of Health, National Commission for Resilience, Migration and IDPs, NAPTIP and the Nigerian Immigration Service received the returnees at the airport. (NAN)

