NEMA receives 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya

November 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday said it had received 158 Nigerian returnees from Libya the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Acting Coordinator the Lagos Territorial Office NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said the returnees. who had been stranded in Libya, departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli, aboard a chartered Buraq Aircraft Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said that they arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 5. 47 p.m.

Farinloye said that the returnees were received at the Cargo Wing the Airport.

“The returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) voluntary repatriation for the distressed persons,” he said.

Farinloye said the returnees comprised male and female adults, children and infants, while there were three medical cases.

“Returnees will be kept for seven days in a transit for isolation period during which training and other medical process will be conducted for them.

“The IOM has been assisting several Nigerians back to the country since 2012 in a special sponsored by the European Union for Nigerians who had intended travelling out the country in search greener pastures got stranded in Libya.

“About 19,000 Nigerians been brought back till date,” he said.

Farinloye said that the Port Health the Federal Ministry Health, National Commission for Resilience, Migration and IDPs and the Nigerian Immigration Services are part the government agencies that received the returnees at the airport. (NAN)

No tags for this post.