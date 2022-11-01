NEMA receives 117 Nigerians assisted back from Libya

By Oladele Eniola

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 117 Nigerians assisted back from Libya.

The agency said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

NEMA said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja on board of Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 at 4.20 p.m on Tuesday evening.

The returnees, NEMA said, include 90 males, 23 females and four infants who were assisted back to the country by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Chargé D’affaires en titre of the Nigerian Mission to Libya, had earlier in a statement announced the departure of the returnees for Nigeria.

He said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said that the Federal Government was collaborating with the IOM on the evacuation.

The evacuation exercise came barely a week after the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli successfully evacuated 137 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

Musa said amongst the 117 fresh evacuees were 48 persons who were released from Libyan detention facilities.

“The Federal government is committed to ensuring that no Nigerian is left stranded in a foreign country.

“The Nigerian Mission in Tripoli will continue to work with the Libyan Authorities to ensure none of our citizens are unjustly detained and will ensure their voluntary repatriation,” Musa had said.

He had said that personnel from relevant agencies would be on ground to receive the evacuees upon their arrival in Lagos (NAN)

