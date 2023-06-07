NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

by Deborah Coker/Maharazu Ahmed

No fewer than 108 Nigerians who have been stranded in Tripoli, Libya, have been received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

This is contained in a statement by the agency on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, said that the returnees comprise 52 males 46 females, four male children, two female children and five infants.

Ahmed who was represented by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, said that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, late Tuesday evening.

He said that they came in on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The D-G said the government was committed to improving the economy and make it beneficial to everyone.

He assured that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration would focus on youth empowerment, with a view to incorporating their energy and technological skills into developing the country.

“The President would evolve a policy that will see youths and women actively participating in the implementation.

“The youths will be the driving force of all decisions in the present administration because of the importance that the leadership of this nation has placed on tapping the potentials which abound in the largest segment of the population,” Ahmed said.

NAN reports that the International Organisation for Migration, with the support of international partners, has been assisting Nigerians stranded in Libya to return home since 2017. (NAN)