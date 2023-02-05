NEMA promotes 229 staff members

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has approved the promotion of 229 staff members of the organisation who were successful in a recent promotion exercise.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Press Unit, NEMA, on Sunday in Abuja,

Ezekiel said the newly promoted staff were elevated to various ranks which include one substantive director on salary grade Level 17, one deputy director on grade level 16 and eight assistant directors on grade level 15.

“Others are 37 staff members promoted to grade level 14 and 55 officers to level 13.

“Also, 45 officers were elevated to grade level 12, 29 officers to level 10, 9 officers promoted to level 9 and 5 were promoted to level 8 and 39 others were also promoted to grade level 7.

“Furthermore, one staff member was converted from clerical to executive cadre and another from executive to administrative cadre respectively. Also, 10 drivers were converted to works superintendent cadre.

“The promotion exercise was conducted in line with the extant provisions of Public Service Rules.

“The Management of NEMA approved the outcome of the exercises, which was ratified by the Senior Staff Establishment Committee that included representatives of the supervising Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation,” he said.

The director-general congratulated the newly promoted staff and urged them to justify their elevation with more commitment to duties and actualising the mandates of the agency.(NAN)