NEMA Prepares Stakeholders for Special Operation in the North

With its well trained staff and adequate tools for disaster management, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged off the Operation Eagle Eye to tackle any emergency in Nigeria.

The NEMA Zonal Coordinator North East, Bashir Garga who flagged off the Operation in Maiduguri, Borno State said the annual operation involved the participation of other critical agencies in adequate preparedness to tackle any emergency situation.

Garga said: “The Eagle Eye operation involves relevant stakeholders in response activities working on high alert to ensure hitch free Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

He said that response agencies in the North East have been placed on high alert to ensure that they respond to any disasters that may occur during the yuletide.

“We are adequately prepared to respond timely to distress call on emergency include suicide bombing, road accidents, fire outbreaks and road accidents.”

Similarly, the Head of Nema Kano Operations Office, Nura Abdullahi while flagging-off the operation in the ancient city said the agency in accordance with its mandate is required to coordinate and mobilize resources for disaster prevention, preparedness and mitigation.

Abdullahi said his office has mobilized various stakeholders to stem the perennial menace of road accidents, fire outbreaks and other likely disasters that could occur in the ember months period and the yuletide.

The Operation Eagle Eye is an annual exercise aimed at rescue activities and strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations as part of measures to enlighten road users during and after the yuletide. It is an initiative of NEMA in collaboration with the lead Agency including Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Red Cross Society among others

Response workers and stakeholders have been stationed in strategic places to monitor and ensure safety of motorists and citizens the exercise.

Citizens are also encouraged to observe the Yuletide period in peaceful manner and to report suspicious movement and activities to relevant law enforcement agencies for approprite actions.

By PRNigeria