NEMA partners stakeholders to curb incessant tanker fire accidents

By Olatunde Ajayi

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advocated for effective synergy among disaster management agencies and the private sector to curb incessant tanker fire accidents.

This, among others, were part of the resolutions at a special stakeholders’ meeting organised by NEMA, Ibadan Operations office, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were drawn from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Red Cross Society, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Other participants include men of the Federal and State Fire Services, among others.

NEMA’s Head of Operations in Ibadan, Mr Kadiri Olanrewaju, said that the frequent occurrence of tanker fire accidents has become an issue of national interest to be urgently addressed.

According to Olanrewaju, tanker fire accidents have led to the loss of more lives in recent times in Nigeria than any other disaster.

He noted that the meeting aimed at engaging all stakeholders in disaster management towards proffering lasting solutions to the menace.

Olarenwaju said that the responsibility of disaster prevention and management should not be solely pushed to the government.

Hence, he called for collective community activities and proper orientation to prevent the recurrence of fire disasters.

Similarly, FRSC Oyo Sector Commander, Mrs Rosemary Alo, called for specialised training for tanker drivers.

She said this would lead to professional certification for any Nigerian planning to drive articulated vehicles.

Represented by Mr Abiodun Taliat of the Operations Unit of the corps, the sector commander re-emphasised the need for regular tests and medical examinations for articulated drivers.

According to Alo, some drivers are suffering from ailments which always put the lives of other road users in danger.

The Head, NSCDC Disaster Management Unit in the state, Mr Ademola Olasedidun, suggested that sensitisation programmes should be taken to tanker drivers in their meetings and other gatherings.

Olasedidun said this would urgently reduce the ignorance of road safety precautions among tanker drivers.

The Federal Fire Service Head of Operations in Ibadan, Ayodeji Oke, recommended that articulated vehicle drivers must embark on basic fire prevention training.

According to him, the training will include fire prevention and the use of fire extinguishers.

He urged corporate organisations to channel their Community Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes toward supporting disaster prevention and management.

Mr Oluwafemi Abatan, Head of Haulage Department, Bovas Oil and Gas Limited, urged fleet owners and other stakeholders to start looking in the direction of deploying modern technology.

He suggested the use of AI cameras for monitoring the activities of tanker drivers.

Mr Kayode Omoshehin, Head of Disaster Management Unit, the Red Cross Society in Ibadan, called for a legislative legal framework to resolve the matter.

He said the legal framework would set minimum qualifications, travel time and national speed limit for tanker drivers.

Earlier in his remarks, NEMA South-West Director, Mr Saheed Akiode, called for more collaboration and effective data sharing among disaster management agencies in the state.

NAN reports that the stakeholders resolved to establish a joint task force to involve all emergency management and security agents.

This, the stakeholders said, would be stationed at fuel loading points and other strategic locations across cities to monitor safety compliance of drivers and their trucks. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)