NEMA, NSCDC to strengthen collaboration during disasters

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have pledged to strengthen collaboration to respond effectively to disasters across the country.

The two organisations made the commitment when the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Audi, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General, NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, in Abuja on Thursday.

Th director general of NEMA said it was important to promote a stronger inter-agency support to address the frequent human and nature-induced hazards.

Ahmed said that service delivery to Nigerians should be improved by deploying new ideas to confront old and emerging challenges.

“As we say at NEMA, every disaster site is a potential crime site; this underscores the need for a better relationship between NEMA and NSCDC.

“This is necessary especially as we make a new resolve to confront the complex adversities and attendant humanitarian outcomes nationwide.

“I want to assure the commandant general and his team that we are keen on strengthening our engagement with the NSCDC for better service delivery to Nigerians,” he said.

On his part, the NSCDC commandant general appreciated the NEMA boss for receiving his team.

Audi said that it was important to collaborate on capacity building, staff trainings as well as intelligence sharing to improve emergency response in the country.

He added that his organisation would continue to provide safety and security to disaster responders at the site of disasters. (NAN)

