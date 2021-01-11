NEMA north-central zone trains staff on first aid, casualty handling

According to Nyelong, the exercise is organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Red Cross Society to provide staff of the agency with the right skills, competence and operational readiness to handle disasters.

“Building the capacity of personnel on casualty handling is imperative in the event of an emergency, thus reducing loss of lives and further escalation of injuries.

“The Nigerian Red Cross Society is one of the major partners of NEMA and stakeholders in disaster management.

“Therefore, NEMA engaged the society to provide the basic first aid training for certification of the staff and re-certification for those that have been previously trained,” he said.